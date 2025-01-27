  • home icon
  • "I'm horrified of losing that game": When Urban Meyer revealed his experience of coaching Ohio State - Michigan game

Urban Meyer is one of the greatest coaches in Ohio State history. The NCAA icon coached the Buckeyes for seven seasons and achieved remarkable success with the program.

Meyer was no stranger to the Ohio State versus Michigan rivalry, and he spoke about his feelings going into the game in a resurfaced interview with WKYC Channel 3.

"You can't live your life in fear, but I'm man enough to tell you that I'm horrified of losing that game," Meyer said.
"It's because I remember Earl Bruce and Woody Hayes talking about it and saying, 'If you lose that game, you have to eat it for 365 days.'"
That fear and his remarkable desire to win spurred Meyer throughout his time at Ohio State.

What was Urban Meyer's record against Michigan?

Urban Meyer compiled a perfect 7-0 record against Michigan during his tenure with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he wears the badge of honor with pride.

Meyer coached the Buckeyes in one of their most successful eras. He guided the program to the first College Football Playoff national championship (2014) and three Big Ten titles (2014, 2017 and 2018).

He retired from his role as Ohio State coach with a 54-4 record in Big Ten games and a college football-record 30 consecutive conference wins. He handpicked Ryan Day as his successor. Day would eventually win the first expanded CFP championship this season.

Urban Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025

Urban Meyer is one of modern history's most outstanding college football coaches. In 17, he amassed a 187-32 record with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. Meyer is among 22 names who will be enshrined in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

Meyer won national championships with the Florida Gators in 2016 and 2018. He proved he could do it in a different environment as he snagged another natty with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014.

Other notable members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class are Nick Saban, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick, Terry Hanratty, Montee Ball, John Henderson and Ryan Yarborough. The 2025 class will be inducted at the awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

