“I’m kinda nervous”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders gives fans an insight into her dating life

Deiondra Sanders is Coach Prime's first child from his first marriage with Carolyn Chambers. She was born on April 17, 1992, while Deion Sanders was starring for the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League and the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball. She's since become the director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management.

Deiondra Sanders shares a child with R&B singer Jacquees, with the pair welcoming their son Que into the world on August 9, 2024. However, tensions have reportedly risen between the couple due to issues involving Jacquees' family.

On Monday, Deiondra posted an update on her X account, giving her fans an idea of the current situation around her dating life. She wrote,

"I have a date tonight. I’m kinda nervous."

This post comes amid increasing rumors of a split from fiancé Jacquees. The couple hasn't been spotted together in a while, and there's relative silence from both camps, especially on social media.

Jacquees has been linked with fellow singer Dej Loaf, with whom he released a joint album titled "F**k A Friendzone 2." Their music videos and public appearances have fueled romance rumors, as they centered around promoting the project. Meanwhile, Deiondra appears to be watching from the sidelines.

How did Deiondra and the Sanders family react to Shedeur's draft?

The Sanders family is a close-knit bunch, and all the children try their best to support each other in their various pursuits. Deiondra and her immediate younger brother, Deion Sanders Jr., have backed Shedeur Sanders throughout his football journey, from high school to the 2025 NFL draft.

However, despite being viewed as an early first-round prospect, Shedeur slid down to the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns finally selected him. Following the selection, Deiondra and the rest of the Sanders family celebrated joyously at the draft watch-along hosted by Shedeur.

Deiondra then posted on X a message. She wrote,

"So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen.' Matthew 20:16."

The Sanders family will be rooting for Shedeur and Shilo (who was signed by the Tampa Bay Bucs as an undrafted free agent) in the 2025 NFL season. Both brothers face a tough path to a Day 1 starting role. However, they are expected to give their all on the practice field. The NFL regular season kicks off in September and runs through January, leading into the playoffs.

