“There’s not much character in the Sanders family”: CFB fans react as Antonio Brown makes shocking revelation about Deion Sanders and family

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is never afraid to speak his mind. That was no different when he posted about the Sanders family on X Sunday morning.

Brown discussed a time in 2020 when he went fishing with Deion Sanders and got a fishhook stuck in his toe. Coach Prime allegedly removed the hook from his toe with pliers and never asked him how he was doing later in the day.

It did not take long for this post to generate attention. Many fans left their reactions on X.

"It's astounding to me how many people are just now figuring out that there's not much character in the Sanders family," one fan wrote.

"Damn, how he gonna hook you like that and not check on you? No flowers, no balloons, no care in the world.. that’s f**ked up, no forgiveness," one fan commented.

"Most people don’t realize how savage it is to have a fish hook in your toe and have to have it removed with pliers. It has to pull all the way through-you can’t back them out," one fan added.

Fans continued to post their reactions on X.

"Deion Sanders played with the Ravens in 04! I met most of the team. Deion and it wasn’t even close was the rudest of them all!" one fan wrote.

"This conflict has been brewing for years. AB has been waiting for the right time to mention the toe incident. Scary where it heads from here," one fan commented.

"Damn, that's crazy. Hope the toe's doing better, fam," one fan added.

Antonio Brown posts this story a week after Shedeur Sanders fell in the 2025 NFL draft

Antonio Brown posted this story a week after Shedeur Sanders fell in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick but fell to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 144.

Much of the talk around Shedeur has been that he fell in the draft because he did poorly in interviews with NFL teams. Although the exact details of the interviews were not revealed, he was reportedly "arrogant." While many people in the media came out in Shedeur's defense, Antonio Brown added fuel to the fire with this post.

