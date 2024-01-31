Deion Sanders, during the offseason, shared about the progress of his neck problem on Instagram and offered advice to college football fans. In his caption, he urged everyone to stay positive, acknowledging that nobody leads a perfect life.

"Don't Stop, Keep It Moving! I'm on Day 31, Baby! And I don't plan on stopping," Sanders wrote.

However, the motivation sparked fire when the CFB world found an obsession with Sanders' newly themed apparel called the "University of Colorado CHIP Series Football Hoodie."

Fans flooded the comment section of Coach Prime, enthusiastically for the hoodie.

“That HOODIE IS (fire emojis),” a user wrote.

“@Deionsanders can I have that hoodie please,” another fan wrote.

“Great work! Man, I want that sweatshirt!!”, one commented.

“Love it!!”, another commented.

“I need that hoodie,” one fan commented.

“That hoodie a hit where can I buy it?”, one fan enquired.

“is that sick hoodie on the NIL Store?”, another wrote.

“That Hoodie Hard,” a fan wrote.

“Gotta get that hoodie, but I want it in BLACK,” one user commented.

The hoodie is available for purchase on the "MDJ Original" website. It is called the "Colorado White Chip Football Hoodie" and is priced between $105 and $110 for size options ranging from XS to 6XL.

According to the website, the standard version of the hoodie includes an embroidered patch on the chest, with the CU trademark patches on the left sleeve, and the MDJO logo on the right sleeve.

It is adorned with handmade chenille/woven patches made from high-quality, colorfast materials, per MDJ Original.

Deion Sanders discloses that other teams have reached out to him

While discussing the future of Colorado, Deion Sanders, who is worth $50 million, shed light on an interesting fact about other teams that had contacted him.

The CU had a challenging season, finishing 4-8 and going 1-8 in their final nine games. Despite this, Sanders disclosed on the show "Undisputed" that teams reached out to him.

"A couple (of) times. Couple times. Couple times, but I'm happy where I am, as you see," said Sanders, he did not mention the names of the team though.

“If I’m out there home shopping with my kid, that mean I don’t plan on going anywhere. I got a kickstand down. I’m straight. I’m straight. I love this fanbase. I love them.

