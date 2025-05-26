“I really didn't think he'd make it”: CFB insider drops blunt statement for Billy Napier’s Florida run

Billy Napier has endured a difficult start to life as the Florida Gators' head coach. The offensive-minded HC joined the Gators after an impressive spell as the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Since joining the Gators, Napier has compiled a 19-19 record as his program has struggled to keep up with the best of the rest in the CFB. Furthermore, the Gators currently have a disappointing 10–14 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference.

CFB insider Tyler Forness has watched Billy Napier's coaching closely and has predicted a gloomy result for the head coach in the 2025 campaign. Forness said:

"First, let me congratulate Napier on still being here. I really didn't think he'd make it another year when I was staring at Florida's death march of a 2024 schedule. But the Gators went 8-5, and Napier is getting at least one more season. It's somewhat surprising that he didn't climb a little higher."

While it remains a surprise that Napier kept his job despite a rough start, it's rather admirable that his players rallied around him to end the season with the program, even though it looked rather bleak at some point.

Which Florida players could save Billy Napier's job in 2025?

The player who'll get most of the attention is sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway. Lagway is fresh off a decent stretch to close out his freshman season with the Gators, and he'll fancy starting from Week 1 in the upcoming campaign.

Eugene Wilson III is another player to watch, despite him dealing with a whole slew of injuries in the 2024 season. Wilson III featured in four games in the past season due to knee and hip surgeries. However, he's been looking good recently and could be primed to form a fearsome partnership with Lagway.

Other players who could save Billy Napier's job include, but aren't limited to, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, center Jake Slaughter, and edge rusher Tyreak Sapp. These players are all accomplished in their own right and will look to take the Gators to the next level.

The Gators' first game of the 2025/26 regular season is against the Long Island University Sharks. Then there are standout fixtures against the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Their final regular-season game is against the Florida State Seminoles.

