Recovering QB DJ Lagway carries Gators' future on his shoulders, claims veteran Florida columnist 

DJ Lagway has been cleared to throw. That means Florida has seen recovering from the shoulder injury that bugged him all of last season and the groin injury that kept him away from throwing.

Recent injury updates from coach Billy Napier have been positive and Florida is all set to take on a tough schedule in 2025. However, veteran columnist Pat Dooley believes DJ Lagway will need to be perfect for Florida to overcome adversities this season.

During an appearance on the "Paul Finebaum Show" on Friday, Dooley broke down how dependent the Florida team is on their quarterback.

“I don't see this team doing much of anything if he's not the guy for 12 games," Dooley said. "I mean, they're going to need him for all of them. I mean, maybe not the first one, but they're going to need him all season." [12:55]

Florida had an extremely rough schedule last year. It did not work out well for them. With a young quarterback riddled with injuries and opponents that kept on getting tougher and tougher as the season went by, Gator fans have high hopes for the upcoming season after the struggles of last year.

But between success and another disappointing season, stands a three-game stretch on their schedule. Florida faces Miami, LSU and Texas, back-to-back-to-back and Gators are going to need Lagway to step up in those games.

Taking on Arch Manning, Garret Nusseimeir and Carson Beck and coming out victorious is a tall order. But under Billy Napier's tutelage and with breakout RB Jadan Baugh, DJ Lagway has a real chance at making history.

Anonymous Coach makes bold prediction for DJ Lagway

With Arch Manning's hype going through the roof, the other breakout QB stars in college football have found themselves out of major conversations. Arguably, DJ Lagway is one of them.

An anonymous coach reportedly told Athlon Sports on Thursday how well DJ Lagway and Florida's offensive line are built. And if they can take on the likes of Arch Manning and Texas.

"If Lagway continues to develop and stay healthy, they're going to continue to improve," the anonymous Coach said. "Lagway could compete with Arch for the best QB in the league"

Commenting on Florida's offensive line and their connection with Lagway, the anonymous coach said:

"Lagway and that offensive line is legit enough to bring back a true 'Florida offense' if they can be in the hunt for a playoff bid and start scoring points like those old Gators programs, I think he'll be off the hot seat for a while."

DJ Lagway is becoming part of a legacy that could make him immortal in college football, just like Tim Tebow did a couple of decades ago. Will he rise to the occasion?

