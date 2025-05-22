Reportedly featuring on CFB'26 Deluxe Cover, Florida's legendary Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow poses with DJ Lagway

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is expected by many to have a stellar sophomore season in 2025. He was thrust into the starting role unexpectedly last season as a freshman when starter Graham Mertz went down with an injury. Fortunately for the Gators, Lagway thrived and was able to help them salvage the season.

With such high expectations for Lagway on the field in a big market like Florida, he is being rewarded off the field. He has had the opportunity to meet legendary former Florida Heisman-winning QB Tim Tebow on Thursday. A photo was posted of them on X, along with a report that they would be on the deluxe cover of CFB 26.

"According to Kurt Napier, DJ Lagway and Tim Tebow are working on the cover of CFB26. Lagway would be the first Gator since Tim Tebow to make an appearance on an EA CFB cover."

"They will both be on the deluxe edition of the cover."

College Football 26 is the second edition of the game to be released since the game returned after a decade-long hiatus. The game returned with CFB 25 after an edition of the game had not been released since NCAA Football 14.

CFB 26 is scheduled to be released on July 10. However, the MVP bundle and Deluxe Edition will be available on July 7, giving people who bought the special versions three days of early access.

DJ Lagway enters his second college football season expected to be one of the top QBs in the nation

As a freshman, DJ Lagway was expected to primarily serve as the backup behind Graham Mertz. However, a series of injuries to Mertz resulted in Lagway appearing in most of Florida's games last season, including starting several of them. He performed well, completing 115 of 192 passing attempts for 1915 yards and 12 TDs.

His strong performance as a freshman has many college football analysts projecting him to be one of the top QBs in the nation next season. On Monday, CFB analyst Joel Klatt posted a new episode of "The Joel Klatt Football Show" on YouTube. In the video, he broke down his Top 10 QBs heading into next season. He had DJ Lagway as the No. 7-ranked QB in the nation.

While expectations are high, Lagway appears to be up to the task. He performed well down the stretch, especially in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane, recording 305 passing yards and one TD.

