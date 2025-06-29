"I still have a chance": Proud grandpa Deion Sanders enjoys fun time with infant grandson amid recent health concerns

Deion Sanders is the proud grandpa of baby Que, the son of Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra, and R&B artist Jacquees. Que is Deion Sanders' birthday mate, as he was born on Aug. 9, 2024.

Deion posted a tender video of enjoying fun time with his infant grandson, captioning the video:

"I Smile baby because I’m here, and I still have a chance. #CoachPrime #GeandHitta"

Here's the video:

Sanders made the post amid recent health scares following the 2024 college football season. However, the Colorado Buffaloes coach retains hope as evidenced by his caption.

What happened to Deion Sanders?

According to Sports Illustrated, Deion Sanders is battling an unspecified health issue. The Florida State Seminoles legend is recovering in his Tampa residence after missing the Colorado Buffaloes football team's summer football camps.

It's the latest health setback that Coach Prime is facing after revealing in 2022 that he had two of his toes amputated due to blood clots derived from an operation. Furthermore, Coach Prime had undergone a grueling nine-hour procedure on his foot in 2023.

During this offseason, Deion Sanders told Asante Samuel on his podcast that his current ailment has seen him lose 14 pounds. This unfortunate situation raises doubts about when Coach Prime will return to lead the Colorado Buffaloes' training sessions.

The charismatic coach has led the Buffaloes for the past two seasons. He has guided the program from having one of the worst records in the collegiate football scene to becoming a Top 25 one.

Last season was particularly impressive, with Colorado ending the campaign with a 9-4 record. Numerous members of last year's squad are now in the NFL, including but not limited to Travis Hunter, both Sanders' sons (Shedeur and Shilo), Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. So, it will be interesting to see how Coach Prime replaces their productivity in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime will focus on recovering from his undisclosed ailment. The iconic football figure remains in great spirits as he's surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

