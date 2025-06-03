“I am truly troubled”: $60M worth Deion Sanders pens heartfelt message following tragic terror attack

Deion Sanders has endeared himself to the Colorado community since he became the Buffaloes' head coach in 2022. Coach Prime - who renewed his contract with the program in March - is set to stay on for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, Deion Sanders penned a heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the tragic terror attack at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

"I am truly troubled by the events that took place on Pearl St. I pray that all that has been affected will regain their peace, joy, & stability," Sanders said. "I absolutely love our community in Boulder, & I’m praying for us to come together in this dysfunctional time."

According to Colorado Public Radio, there were many casualties at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Sunday. The attack occurred in the afternoon, with law enforcement stating that an individual tossed incendiary devices at individuals participating in a vigil and walk for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Furthermore, law operatives identified the individual - Mohamed Sabry Soliman - as potentially responsible for the Boulder tragedy, and has since been taken into custody. The report states that Soliman yelled, "Free Palestine,” before commencing the attack.

The report adds that eight people, four women and four men, were hurt. In fact, two were so badly burned that they needed to be flown for treatment at the burn unit at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora.

Deion Sanders preparing for third season as Colorado HC

Deion Sanders is gearing up for another season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. However, this will be his first without his sons - Shedeur and Shilo Sanders - and two-way star Travis Hunter.

The $60M worth Pro Football Hall of Famer (according to Celebrity Net Worth) joined a Colorado Buffaloes side fresh off a 1-11 season in 2022. He then improved their record to 4-8 in the 2023 campaign, narrowly missing out on bowl game eligibility. However, the charismatic Coach Prime dispelled the doubts about his coaching acumen by guiding the program to a 9-4 record in the 2024 season.

Deion Sanders is currently working on a starting rotation for the 2025 campaign. He'll have his work cut out without proven performers like the Sanders duo, Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr. However, the program has recruited some stellar talent, and it'll be worth watching to see how Coach Prime gets the best out of them in 2025 and beyond.

