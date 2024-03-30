"I don't trust them": $45M worth Deion Sanders takes a playful jab at sons Shedeur and Sanders Jr. after being 'rescued' from jogging trip incident

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders found himself in a bit of a predicament during a family vacation in the Dominican Republic.

While enjoying some downtime with his sons, Shedeur and Deion Jr., Coach Prime decided to jog near their hotel. However, things went awry when he took a detour to admire the scenery and ended up being lost.

Luckily, his friend, former defensive end Darius Sanders, came to rescue $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Coach. This lighthearted incident became even more amusing when Sanders, upon being rescued, playfully jabbed at his sons.

In the latest video posted by Reach The People Media, Sanders jokingly remarked on his sons' saying:

"Darius to the rescue, Darius to the rescue. That’s why his last name Sanders ya’all,” Sanders said.

Darius questioned him if he had called anyone else or if anyone else had answered his phone call. To this, Deion said:

“No, I don’t trust them, you were my first call, I know you,” Sanders added.

Darius was glad to help Deion Sanders and also thanked him for his nice comments.

Deion Sanders’ tough love on vacation

As promised, Deion Sanders took his boys to the Dominican Republic. However, the trip wasn't quite complete for Coach Prime, as his second-eldest son, Shilo, missed out on the fun.

Shilo was not prepared for the journey. A video shared by Well Off Media showed Deion detailing Shilo's three reasons for staying behind: oversleeping, forgetting his passport, and a last-minute change of heart.

“A. I left him because he got up late.” Sanders said. “He left his passport? B. He left his passport. C. He changed his mind at the last minute.”

Coach Prime even face-timed Shilo during the trip, jokingly threatening to "palm his face" while also mentioning that Shilo is usually his "No. 1 son" when it comes to being prepared.

Now, with Shilo missing out on the boys' trip due to a lack of preparedness, fans await new rankings.

What do you think? Will Shilo still be Deion’s No. 1 son? Let us know below.

