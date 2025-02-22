"I used to drive around campus on a little scooter" - When Cam Newton opened up on how one game changed his life forever

Former NFL star Cam Newton had a mixed college football career. He started as part of Urban Meyer's all-conquering Florida Gators team as a five-star quarterback but barely played as Tim Tebow's backup. He finally left the program after being arrested on burglary charges in 2008 and ended up at Blinn College and finally with the Auburn Tigers in 2010 where he won the Heisman Trophy.

In a 2016 interview on "In-Depth with Graham Bensinger," the former Auburn quarterback revealed how his life changed after he scored five touchdowns against the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2010 (1:00). He tallied 158 passing yards and two TDs and added 176 rushing yards and 3 TDs in the 35-27 win.

"Prior to that game I was just a normal guy," Cam Newton said. "I always feel like I'm the best player on the field... But for me, after that game, life changed completely. That's when success really took off for me. It was a nationally televised game and the only thing I can remember was, they used to call me 'Scooting-Newton.' I used to drive around campus on a little scooter."

The outspoken Newton further told an anecdote about how he became an instant celebrity while getting standing ovations from Auburn fans on the street after the game.

"I can remember going home after the game and my parents would always meet me cause it was some limitations that a normal car had that my scooter didn't have," Newton said. "It was a 45-minute delay of standing ovations to people that were just excited and now I'm understanding why I worked so hard for not only this but it meant so much to so many people.

"After that particular point, everybody started beginning to put undue pressure on me. 'Cam is the savior, he's this, he's that.' And I'm like, 'Dude, I'm just Cam.' If you slap me, it's gonna hurt. Not only that but even class, everybody knew where my class was."

When Cam Newton was ranked one of the best CFB players ever

Last year, ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked Cam Newton as the No. 3 best player in college football since 2000 behind Nebraska Cornhuskers Ndamukong Suh and Texas Tech/Oklahoma Sooners' Baker Mayfield.

"Newton landed at Auburn after a controversial departure and controversial recruitment. And he became maybe the best one-year wonder in college football history," Connelly wrote.

"Despite a defense that allowed at least 27 points in half its games, and despite having to play in seven games with a margin of one score, Auburn won the 2010 national title because the Tigers had Cam and their opponents didn't. He defined a title team as much as anyone possibly can."

Cam Newton flourished at Auburn leading the Tigers to the BCS national championship while tallying 2,854 yards on 66.1% completion resulting in 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions which won him the Heisman Trophy. He was picked No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.

