Top 5 transfer QBs who won the Heisman Trophy feat. Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow and more

This year's Heisman Trophy finalists list was dominated by transfer quarterbacks. This continued the trend that has seen five of the last seven Heismans awarded to transfer student-athletes.

So who are the top 5 transfer quarterbacks to have won the prestigious award?

#5. Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Jayden Daniels had such a sensational season that the little issue of not helping the LSU Tigers reach the college football playoffs was ignored by voters.

He played for three seasons for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and while he showed flashes of brilliance there, he was inconsistent at best, just as he was during his first year under coach Brian Kelly at LSU.

While speaking to the press before the ceremony, he spoke about his transfer:

"It's different for everybody. It depends on how they want their life to go," Daniels said. "We decided to transfer, and to start fresh, and to stay an extra year because we felt like we had something more to prove."

#4. Baker Mayfield

The first transfer quarterback who won the Heisman was Baker Mayfield. He transferred from Texas Tech and led the Oklahoma Sooners to the 2015 and 2017 college football playoffs.

He put up 4,938 yards, resulting in 48 touchdowns in 2017, and he won the Heisman Trophy for his sensational season.

#3. Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray transferred to Oklahoma from Texas A&M but had to sit out the 2017 season, as per the NCAA rules on transferring.

He threw for 4,361 yards, which resulted in 42 touchdowns. He also had 1,001 rushing yards which resulted in 12 touchdowns in 2018.

#2. Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams transferred from the Oklahoma Sooners when coach Lincoln Riley took the USC Trojans job, and 'the quarterback whisperer' did it again and turned Williams into the best QB in college football.

After an 11-1 season and a loss in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah, Williams closed the season with 4,537 passing yards, resulting in 42 touchdowns.

He won the Heisman at a canter as he was clearly the best player in college football.

#1. Joe Burrow is the best transfer quarterback to have won the Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow was a transfer to LSU from Ohio State, where he played for three seasons. In 2019, he won the Heisman Trophy, beating Jalen Hurts by 1,846 votes, the largest-ever margin between first and second.

Burrow had one of the greatest ever seasons in FBS history. He threw for 5,671 yards, resulting in 60 touchdowns. He also added five rushing touchdowns for a total of 65 touchdowns.

With the current transfer portal chock full of quarterbacks, it is not outside the realm of possibility that the next Heisman Trophy winner will be a transfer quarterback and might even join this illustrious list.