Oklahoma Heisman winners: Full list of Sooners' players to have won the Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma University boasts a storied legacy of producing Heisman Trophy winners, sharing the top spot with Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC for the most recipients by a single program, each having seven laureates.

Let's explore the distinguished list of Heisman winners from Oklahoma University.

Kyler Murray: 2018

Murray clinched the Heisman Trophy in 2018. The quarterback put together an incredible season while he guided the Sooners to a fourth straight Big 12 title and a third College Football Playoff appearance.

The signal caller currently plies his trade in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Baker Mayfield: 2017

Baker Mayfield achieved Heisman glory in 2017 following a remarkable season with the Sooners. He racked up 4,938 all-purpose yards and 48 total touchdowns that season to win the title.

Mayfield joined the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, and the quarterback has had a strong start with the NFC South franchise in 2023.

Sam Bradford: 2008

Bradford won the Heisman in 2008. The quarterback's exceptional campaign featured a 328 completion record out of 483 pass attempts, amassing 4,720 yards and a school-record 50 touchdowns en route to the award.

Jason White: 2003

White was the first quarterback from Oklahoma to pick up the Heisman Trophy in 2003. He racked up 3,846 yards with 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions that year.

Billy Sims: 1978

Sims won the Heisman in 1978 after a stellar campaign with Oklahoma. The RB posted a staggering 1,896 yards and 22 touchdowns in the season that he won the award.

Steve Owens: 1969

Owens claimed the Heisman Trophy in 1969. He recorded 1,523 yards while scoring 23 touchdowns in the 1969 season.

Billy Vessels: 1952

Billy Vessels was the first Heisman winner from Oklahoma, having won the award in 1952. The running back recorded 1,072 rushing yards, 209 passing yards, and eighteen touchdowns that year.