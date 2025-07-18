"I want him to be at his best": Kalen DeBoer's star lineman has classic response to Thomas Castellanos' recent Alabama disrespect

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Florida State Seminoles in their first game of the 2025 college football season. The Seminoles' new quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, may have placed a target on their back following his comments in a June interview with On3's Pete Nakos.“I’m excited (to play against Alabama in Week 1), man,&quot; Castellanos said. &quot;People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I’ve dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III issued a response to Castellanos' perceived disrespect.&quot;For me, I want someone to be at they best,&quot; Keenan said on Thursday, via &quot;The Next Round.&quot; &quot;I want him to be at his best. He has a lot of confidence, he's a great player, he's a great athlete. Stuff like that so I just know it's going to be a great game when we play against them.&quot;Keenan is entering his senior season with the Crimson Tide. He was recruited when Nick Saban was their coach, and he has grown in stature since the start of his collegiate career.Keenan and Alabama are looking to reclaim their spot as college football's most feared team. It all begins with a matchup against Castellanos and Florida State.What's next for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide?Kalen DeBoer was handed the unenviable task of replacing Nick Saban ahead of the 2024 season. He was fresh off leading the Washington Huskies to a national championship game appearance, where they lost to the Michigan Wolverines.DeBoer's first season with the Tide was an exercise in patience for fans as they had loads of highs and lows. Highs included a 63-0 triumph over Western Kentucky in Week 1, a statement win versus Kirby Smart's Georgia and a blowout victory against LSU. However, they suffered losses against Vanderbilt, Tennessee,and Oklahoma. It resulted to Alabama missing out on the expanded College Football Playoff.DeBoer's team will start the 2025 season with a matchup against Thomas Castellanos and the Florida State Seminoles. They'll look to record a statement victory, especially since the statements made in the On3 interview.Alabama will also aim to achieve favorable results against Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU and other teams to qualify for the postseason. It's likely going to be a make-or-break season for the offensive-minded coach.