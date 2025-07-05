"I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else": Garrett Nussmeier breaks silence on decision to return at LSU despite transfer portal offers

Garrett Nussmeier has become synonymous with the LSU Tigers over the past few seasons. The skilled pocket passer is one of the best players in college football, and he'll likely be a top pick in the NFL draft whenever he decides to declare.
So, it's unsurprising that Nussmeier has had his fair share of transfer portal offers to leave the LSU Tigers. In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz on Saturday, Garrett Nussmeier explained his decision not to leave LSU. He said,
"I mean for one, I think it's important to have an idea of you are and have a foundation. You know for me that's been my faith and you know trusting in God and his timing and his plan for me.
"You know, just being able to keep my head down, and go to work. You know I try to get better at the things that I knew I needed to work on. You know I think it's been a huge advantage for me to be able to stay in the same system at the same school."
He concluded by saying,
"It's something that I'm very grateful that I made that decision. I'm very blessed, I'm very thankful, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than LSU."
What are Garrett Nussmeier's Heisman Trophy odds?
Garrett Nussmeier arrived at LSU as a promising prospect fresh out of Edward S. Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) High School. He turned down offers from Texas, Georgia and Baylor to play collegiate football for the LSU Tigers.
Nussmeier spent the first three years of his LSU career as a backup. The quarterback played in just four games (with no starts) in 2021, seven (with no starts) in 2022 and seven (with one start) in 2023. He eventually earned the starting job for the 2024 season, and he's not looked back ever since.
According to BET MGM, Garrett Nussmeier has +850 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. These are the second-best odds to win the prestigious prize, only behind Texas' star Arch Manning (+600). The LSU Tigers are one of the dark horses to win the next national championship, and the form of their superstar quarterback could be a deciding factor.
LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.