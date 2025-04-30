Garrett Nussmeier's brother Colton Nussmeier gets a boost as he is recognized as one of the top players in Texas; holds 20+ college offers

Colton Nussmeier, the younger sibling of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, is quickly emerging as a standout in Texas high school football. The Marcus High School sophomore, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback, ranks No. 2 in Texas’s 2027 QB class, trailing only Kavian Bryant.

Colton’s football lineage is hard to miss. His father, Doug Nussmeier, was a decorated college quarterback and has served as a coach in both the NCAA and the NFL. His older brother, Garrett, now LSU’s starting signal-caller, is nearing the program’s all-time passing record in his fourth year.

Despite the family pedigree, Colton is forging his path. Last season, he threw for 1,939 yards with a 16-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and completed 60% of his passes. He also chipped in a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The recruiting scene has taken notice. Colton currently holds 22 scholarship offers, including one from Florida, a Southeastern Conference contender, which extended its offer on Friday. Powerhouse programs across the country are now vying for his commitment.

Doug Nussmeier, while deeply tied to LSU and formerly affiliated with Alabama, is keeping his approach neutral.

“He wanted whatever is best for my brother,” Colton said. “He wants the same for me, and he wants us to pick the best school that fits us.”

With a strong sophomore campaign and a growing national profile, Colton Nussmeier is not just following in family footsteps—he’s leaving his own.

LSU eyes future amid Garrett Nussmeier's Heisman push, Colton’s rise, and Johnson’s versatility

Colton Nussmeier continues to stack up offers, with Alabama now joining an elite list that features Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Michigan and LSU, extending its offer back in September.

“I think my relationship is pretty good with LSU mainly because of my brother and how many times I have been there to see him,” Colton said to On3 in November.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU’s returning fifth-year quarterback, enters 2025 as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate and potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

Of the top 25 prospects in the 2027 On3 Industry Ranking, only three have made commitments: No. 15 Kemon Spell (Penn State), No. 6 Jamier Brown and No. 16 Brady Edmunds (both to Ohio State). Colton remains uncommitted.

LSU’s QB room is shifting post-Garrett. Michael Van Buren, a 2024 Mississippi State starter, has transferred in. Ju’Juan Johnson, originally a high school quarterback, has been moved back under center after brief stints as a defensive back and running back.

Johnson, who rushed for 14 yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in 2024, could be a red-zone asset as LSU revamps its run game under new coordinator Alex Atkins.

