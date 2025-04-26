LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's younger brother, Colton Nussmeier, announced he received a University of Florida offer. Grateful and giving credit to his faith, the Marcus High School left-handed quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas, expressed excitement about the opportunity to join the Florida Gators.

Ad

Image via Ig@colton_nuss1310

Although only a 2027 prospect, Colton’s recruitment has accelerated quickly. Florida’s offer adds another layer to an already intriguing situation, especially considering the fierce rivalry between LSU and Florida — a series that dates back to 1937, with Florida holding a slight 34-31-3 edge after LSU had to vacate three wins.

Ad

Trending

Florida’s 27-16 victory over LSU last November only adds to the rivalry’s intensity. Adding to the storyline, Colton’s father once served as Florida’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Colton is hardly short on attention. Beyond Florida, SEC contenders like Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss have extended offers, along with national powers such as Michigan, Notre Dame, and North Carolina.

He now holds 24 offers in total. Rated a four-star recruit, he is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback nationally for his class, the No. 10 player in Texas, and the No. 56 overall prospect.

Ad

In 15 games over two seasons, Colton has thrown for 2,174 yards and 20 touchdowns. LSU entered the race early, offering him last September. Colton acknowledged his strong bond with the Tigers, saying:

“I think my relationship is pretty good with LSU mainly because of my brother and how many times I have been there to see him. I think I have a pretty good connection with the staff.”

Ad

QB competition heats up at LSU as Van Buren pushes Garrett Nussmeier

While the focus has largely been on LSU’s offensive line, a brewing quarterback competition is demanding attention. Garrett Nussmeier remains the Tigers’ starter, but newcomer Michael Van Buren is making his presence felt.

After transferring from Mississippi State, where he threw for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns, Van Buren is quickly gaining momentum in Baton Rouge.

Ad

LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan praised Van Buren's rapid growth this spring, saying,

“Michael did a lot of great things at Mississippi State last year. When you watch when he gets comfortable — and you’ve really seen it a lot this spring — his comfortability in the pocket is exceptional. And I think that’s a really huge talent for him, and then he can drive the football now. He can touch every piece of the field with his arm.”

Ad

Meanwhile, LSU also transitioned Ju’Juan Johnson from running back to quarterback, addressing depth concerns after Colin Hurley’s car accident. Johnson brings major credentials, with over 14,000 total yards in his high school career.

Despite the competition, Garrett Nussmeier finished 2024 on a high note. His final three games earned him an SEC-best 84.9 passing grade from PFF, with seven touchdowns, one interception, and 8.9 yards per attempt. If he maintains that level, he could be the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.