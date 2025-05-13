“I was a young, single coach”: When Kirby Smart recalled getting important relationship advice from Nick Saban

Kirby Smart spent more than a decade working as an assistant under the leadership of Nick Saban. The former Georgia defensive back was with coach Saban at three different destinations in both the collegiate and pro levels before becoming a head coach himself.

In an interview with ESPN in August 2018, Smart recalled one of the best pieces of advice he received from Saban during his time as Saban's assistant. It was advice on relationships, which was crucial in helping him make decisions that would prove worthwhile in the following years.

“I can recall a lot of stories,” Smart said (Timestamp: 0:30). “Some of my favorites are coming back from vacation, and I can remember being at LSU at the time.

“I was a young, single coach, and him telling the staff; he said, ‘All you young guys out there, you better hurry up and figure out how you're going to get married, because if you're not careful, you'll be sitting on a porch alone when you're 60.’

Smart added:

“And that resonated with me because at the time I was 28, 29, I don't know, maybe 27. I was single and I thought, ‘Wow, I'm going to do this ride by myself if I'm not careful. And in the coaching profession, sometimes you lose sight of that and you get so enamored in your work. And I remember that sticking.”

Kirby Smart tied the knot with Mary Elizabeth Lycett, in July 2006. His wife also attended the University of Georgia and played for the women's basketball team. The two have three children.

Kirby Smart disclosed his favorite sayings of Nick Saban

Nick Saban is known for his wise words, which are crucial to his success as a football coach. On many occasions, he brings out thoughtful quotes that resonate with his listeners. Kirby Smart disclosed in the aforementioned ESPN interview his favorite sayings of Nick Saban.

“One of his favorite sayings that he always says, and I use it sometimes, but he beat our players with it so many times, is, ‘What you do, speak so loudly I can't hear what you say,” Smart said (Timestamp 1:08).

“And basically, your actions are louder than your words. But that always sticks with me because it's so true, it's so true in all we do.”

Everything Kirby Smart learned from Nick Saban has been crucial in helping him build a program on his own. He built a perfect replica of the team Alabama was at Georgia, leading a dominant Bulldogs teams to consecutive national titles.

