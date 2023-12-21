ICYMI: Coastal Carolina posts then deletes risky tweet of shirtless coach Tim Beck and bikini-clad dance team on beach ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina football tweeted a photo on Tuesday night that caught the college football world's attention ahead of the team's Hawaii Bowl appearance.

The photo featured the team's coach, Tim Beck, in a swimsuit while on a beach flanked by the team's mascot and 10 bikini-clad female members of the university's dance team. The post, which became a talking point among fans was captioned:

"Teal Tuesday from the island."

However, almost three hours after the post, it was deleted following a series of negative reactions. With many fans unable to decipher the essence of the photo ahead of the team's bowl game, the X account bowed to the pressure.

Coastal Carolina's chances in the Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina will square up against San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex in Honolulu. Both teams ended the regular season with identical 7-5 records.

While the Chanticleers produced a winning season, it wasn't what the program anticipated in the first season under Tim Beck. However, the team has something to build on ahead of the 2024 college football season if some things are put in place.

The Hawaii Bowl game against the Spartans will be a difficult one for the Chanticleers considering the way their opponent ended the season. After beginning the year at 1-5, San Jose State went on a six-game winning streak, culminating in a season-ending, 37-31 victory over UNLV in the final game of the regular season.

While both teams excel in generating rushing plays with explosive potential, the Chanticleers' vulnerability in defending inside zone plays is expected to be the decisive factor against the Spartans' dynamic duo of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Kairee Robinson.

Will Grayson McCall play in the Hawaii Bowl?

Coastal Carolina will be without Grayson McCall when they play against San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl. The quarterback has announced his transfer to North Carolina, which needs to replace NFL draft-bound Drake Maye.

McCall wasn't as strong for the Chanticleers this season when compared to the last few years. He suffered a season-ending injury halfway through the regular season. He was anticipated to make a bowl appearance until he made the transfer decision.

