ICYMI: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban’s glamorous look-book from college game days ft. $4400 worth Coco Chanel mini bag

Nick Saban has been around the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for a long time. His family has been standing with him this entire time, making them fan favorites at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Saban's wife, Miss Terry, takes the cake in that regard, but his daughter, Kristen Saban, isn't far behind.

Kristen has been a regular at the Crimson Tide games, supporting the team and her father. She is known in the college football world for her fashionable Gameday outfits which she shares with the fans before or after almost every game. So, in case you missed it, her $4400 Coco Chanel handbag stole the show when the Tide took on the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 6 back in October.

Here is a look at the glamorous look-book of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban from the 2023 season ft. the $4400 Coco Chanel minibag.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

She wore a white outfit when the Tide took on the Aggies in Week 6. It went pretty well with the black minibag that became the center of attention. Kristen also carried that bag later in her rugged airport look while traveling to Los Angeles with sister-in-law Samira Saban.

Apart from the look against the Aggies, Kristen stole the show many times with her fashion this season. That includes a red and cream outfit with a red handbag and many others. Here, take a look.

Kristen Saban, the fashionista, will surely be there for the Rose Bowl, the final step for Nick Saban on the road to the college football national championship game.

Two more steps for Nick Saban in quest for eight national championship

Nick Saban already has seven national titles under his belt. Six of them have come in his time with the Crimson Tide. If he manages to coach the team to another two wins in the next two games, Coach Saban will write his name in history with the eighth national title.

Alabama will take on the No.1 team in the country, the Michigan Wolverines, in the Rose Bowl for a place in the national championship game. The Wolverines are coming into the game undefeated, while the Tide lost a game very early on in the season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season