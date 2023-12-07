Nick Saban's daughter shows off $4400 Chanel mini handbag in a picture with sister-in-law Samira Saban

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, regularly posts her looks at the Alabama Crimson Tide games. With the team on a break, she took to social media to share her airport look while traveling to Los Angeles.

Saban shared a snap of her with her sister-in-law, Samira Saban, near their private jet on Instagram. The picture also showed her carrying a $4400 Chanel mini handbag.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

The handbag in question is the Chanel Pink and Black Plexiglass bag. It has an acrylic glass and a leather body with silver hardware. The bag, ranging from $4,400 to $5,199, can be purchased online in different colors.

Kristen Saban has a way with fashion, as evident from her social media. She recently posted a picture in a vintage Alabama Crimson Tide jacket just before its SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

She also showed her preparation for the big game with a video of a bunch of RTR caps. With Alabama preparing for the College Football Playoff, Kristen Saban visited Los Angeles with her sister-in-law, Samira Saban.

But, she, like most of the Crimson Tide fans, will be waiting for the team's next game, eager for another national title.

Can Kristen Saban's father, Nick Saban, lead Alabama to a seventh national title?

Nick Saban is a legendary name in college football. He has seven national titles as a head coach, with six coming since he took over Alabama in 2007. The Tide are close to another national title as one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff this season. But can they win it?

The 2023 season hasn't been smooth sailing for the Crimson Tide. They suffered a significant loss to the Texas Longhorns early in the season. And many of the performances were jittery. But as the season progressed, the team found its groove.

Alabama finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and went on to lift the SEC title. It defeated the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, 28-24 in the conference title game on Saturday. And that was enough to see them through to the playoffs.

Alabama will play the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl Game for a place in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Expect Kristen Saban to be there.