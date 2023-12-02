Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban poses in vintage Crimson Tide jacket ahead of Alabama's SEC championship game

Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has a special outfit in mind as the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia approaches. Kristen took to social media to pose in a vintage Crimson Tide jacket. That could hint at what her gameday attire would look like on the big day.

No. 8 Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0) take on the No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0) in the SEC championship game on Saturday. The Tide are aiming for a seventh national title under coach Saban. But for that, they must first stop the two-time defending national champions.

Coming back to Kristen, here is what the Crimson Tide coach’s daughter posed in and wrote on her Instagram story:

“I have been saving this outfit for something special and that special weekend is here. What do we think?”

Kristen Saban also tagged the creator of the jacket, a vintage clothing store in Tuscaloosa named Alabama Vintage LLC. By the looks of it, it will be part of her latest gameday fashion on Saturday. There is something new from her side every week.

Both the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs can call themselves favorites for the SEC championship game. But how has their 2023 season been as the college football year rolls toward its climax?

Alabama vs. Georgia: Who has the upper hand in the SEC championship game?

The Crimson Tide did not start their 2023 campaign well and took time to click as a team. The team struggled a lot initially, even losing to the Texas Longhorns early in the season. But off late, the Tide has finally started rolling under quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Conversely, Georgia has been near perfect, reminding everyone why the Bulldogs are the defending college football national champions. While Alabama ended the regular season with an 11-1 overall record, the Bulldogs hit a bullseye with a 12-0 record.

Crimson Tide QB Milroe has been a revelation for the Tide as a double threat. He has raked up 2,526 passing yards with 21 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 439 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on foot.

Georgia QB Carson Beck has relied more on his arm, with 3,495 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns. He ran a little with a career-high 128 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

Who will lift the SEC championship this time around?