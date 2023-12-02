WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shows off SEC Championship game day prep with her RTR caps

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter, is pumped for Saturday's SEC championship game. She took to social media to showcase her preparation for the big game against the Georgia Bulldogs. And she displayed a collection of RTR (Roll Tide Roll) caps to the world hours before the game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are up against two-time defending national champions, the Bulldogs. The Tide is looking to dethrone their foes, who could become the first team since 1935 to win three national titles in a row. And Coach Saban's boys surely wouldn't want to let that happen on their watch.

Here is what Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared hours before the SEC championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Kristen Saban, IG

The original video was shared by Colton and Bacon, the two Bama Corgis and huge Alabama supporters. And the dog duo is also ready for the big clash with the Bulldogs.

“We’re Ready! #RollTide #BamaCorgi #RTR,” the post read.

Expand Tweet

Kristen is known for her gameday looks and recently shared a video while posing in a vintage Alabama jacket. Many have speculated that it is this jacket that she will be wearing for the SEC championship game on Saturday.

Both Alabama and Georgia are in top form heading into the game, making it difficult to pick a favorite. The Bulldogs have been dominant the last two seasons and may have a psychological advantage.

Alabama vs Georgia: The season so far

Alabama started the 2023 season rather jittery. They got the results they wanted in all games, barring one, but they couldn't bring out their dominant side. But as the season progressed, the Crimson Tide started rolling under new QB Jalen Milroe.

Milroe had replaced longtime Alabama QB Bryce Young, who went off to the NFL before the start of the season. He found his groove after initial struggles and led the team to an impeccable 11-1 record.

The Bulldogs have had a perfect season so far, and they have won every game they played in 2023. The two-time defending champions are on course to win their third title in as many years. Can Kristen Saban's favorite football team stop them in their tracks?