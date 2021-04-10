Idaho Vandals vs Eastern Washington Eagles Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Eastern Washington Eagles are out for revenge against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday. Eastern Washington's only loss this season was in Week 1 of the spring season against Idaho. The Eagles lost a close road game against the Vandals 28-21.

The Idaho Vandals are coming off a tough loss to their in-state rivals the Idaho State Bengals last weekend. Idaho will also look to repeat their performance from Week 1 against the Eagles. This game also will also have a big impact on both teams' chances at making the FCS Playoffs.

Idaho Vandals vs #9 Eastern Washington Eagles: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 4PM EST

How to watch: PlutoTV

Idaho Vandals vs #9 Eastern Washington Eagles: Head to Head | FCS Football

Idaho Vandals

The Idaho Vandals and the Eastern Washington Eagles are meeting for the fifth time since 2012 and the second time this season. Idaho has won the past two meetings between the two programs.

The Eastern Washington Eagles are looking to bounce back after their Week 1 loss to Idaho. They're also looking to continue their winning streak. The game between the Vandals and Eagles is set to be one of the best games of the spring season.

Idaho Vandals vs #9 Eastern Washington Eagles: Team News | FCS Football

Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals

The Idaho Vandals are being led on offense by quarterback Nikhil Nayar. Nayar has completed 42% of his passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has also added one rushing touchdown during the spring season.

The Vandals offense has received a boost from their wide receivers Hayden Hatten and Cutrell Haywood. Hatten has caught 35 passes for 462 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Haywood has caught 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns for the Vandals offense.

Idaho's defense is led by their two linebackers, Tre Walker and Christian Elliss. Walker has registered 47 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles

The Eastern Washington Eagles are led on offense by their redshirt senior quarterback Eric Barriere. Barriere has completed 64% of his passes for 1,884 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. The redshirt senior has also added 95 rushing yards this season.

Ready to take care of business tomorrow. #GoEags pic.twitter.com/z8NInqD3JC — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) April 10, 2021

The Eagles offense is also led by their wide receiver group of Talolo Limu-Jones, Freddie Roberson, Andrew Boston, and Anthony Stell. Limu-Jones has caught 40 passes for 581 yards and three touchdowns.

Roberson has caught 28 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Boston has caught 19 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Stell has hauled in 14 passes for 223 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Eastern Washington Eagles are led on defense by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Joshua Jerome. Jerome has registered 27 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Jerome has gotten help from redshirt senior linebacker Ty Graham. Graham has posted 41 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss this season.

Idaho Vandals vs #9 Eastern Washington Eagles: Projected Starters | FCS Football

Idaho Vandals

QB: Nikhil Nayar

RB: Dylan Thigpen

WR: Hayden Hatten, Cutrell Haywood, Michael Noil

TE: Connor Whitney

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles

QB: Eric Barriere

RB: Tamarick Pierce

WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, Freddie Roberson, Andrew Boston, Anthony Stell

TE: Dylan Ingram

Idaho Vandals vs #9 Eastern Washington Eagles: Prediction | FCS Football

The Eastern Washington Eagles are coming into this game with a chip on their shoulders. On paper, the Eagles have the better offense and defense. Eastern Washington will lean on their redshirt senior quarterback to lead them to a big win against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday.

Predictions: Eastern Washington Eagles 35, Idaho Vandals 21