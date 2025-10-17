"If LSU loses they need to go FCS": CFB fans troll Brian Kelly after Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt enter Week 8 as favorites against LSU

College football fans poked fun on LSU coach Brian Kelly on social media on Thursday upon learning that Vanderbilt opens up as the favorites in their Saturday's clash at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.ESPN College Football reported on X that the No. 17 Commodores (5-1, 1-1 in SEC) are 2.5-point favorites to win over the No. 10 Tigers (5-1, 2-1 in SEC).Fans took the tweet lightly, posting jokes directed on the veteran LSU coach. One user quipped that the Tigers should pack their bags to the FCS if they lose this game.&quot;If LSU loses they need to go FCS lol,&quot; the fan wrote on X.Another fan expects Kelly to look for a new address if he and his team fails to beat Vanderbilt.2$ @2dollarman20LINKBoy, if LSU loses this game, old country boy Kelly is gonna be looking for a new job and a different accent.Some fans commented on how the Tigers, under Kelly, has fallen into mediocrity in recent years.🟧⬜️🟧UnionVol⬜️🟧⬜️ @unionvol24LINKHow the mighty LSU has fallenIU #3 @NTillBillyLINKNot surprising, LSU hasn’t beat anyoneGuy @TheoohhhhLINKWhat reality is this?????? @LSUfootball Do something about this!A college football fan felt that the betting line isn't desirable for LSU fans.Hayes Major @hmg_4124LINKthat line reeksDavid Sides @DWS1402LINKwhat’s the payout if Kelley loosesAnother fan pledged to commit an ancient Japanese suicide ritual if the Commodores beat the Tigers.Mac @cmccow11LINKIf we lose to Vandy I will commit Seppoku.The Commodores hope to cover the spread and gain a crucial win over the Tigers to move up the SEC standings and boost their college football playoff hopes.LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks highly of Vanderbilt QB Diego PaviaLSU coach Brian Kelly spoke about how he respects Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's dual-threat capability ahead of the Tigers' clash against the Commodores.Kelly was asked about the Alburquerque, New Mexico, native's ability to destroy opponents' defenses with his hands and feet.The veteran LSU tactician said that he rather wants to see Pavia pass the ball than run rings around the field.The senior signal-caller has excelled in running and passing, rushing for 352 yards on 60 carries with touchdowns. His passing has been top of the charts this season as well, throwing 1,409 yards for 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.Pavia has completed 71.4% of his passes in the first six games of the season but he was limited to a 60% passing completion rate in Vanderbilt's 30-14 loss to Alabama on Week 6.LSU will counter with senior quarterback and early Heisman Trophy favorite Garrett Nussmeier, who has thrown for 1,413 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.Nussmeier didn't have his excellent stuff in LSU's 20-10 win over South Carolina. He passed 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and completed 60.6% of his passes against the Gamecocks.