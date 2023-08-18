Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has come under fire again after more than 1,000 former athletes penned an open letter to condemn the hazing allegations. The letter was jointly released by the athletes to defend the university's athletic culture.

The findings of a six-month investigation into the hazing allegations within the football team at Northwestern University plunged the institution into a severe crisis. This led to the firing of Fitzgerald after several years in charge of the football program.

As outlined in the university's published investigative findings, the hazing incidents within the team encompassed coerced participation, the public exposure of individuals and degrading acts of a sexual nature. The scandal has so far highlighted Northwestern's offseason.

In defense of the university’s athletic culture

The open letter jointly released by the Northwestern former athletes was aimed at defending the image and the athletic culture of the university. The hazing allegation has brought the university under intense criticism, but the former athletes want to set the record straight.

"The allegations being made are troubling, and we support the University's efforts to fully investigate these claims," the letter reads. "However, these allegations do not represent or define the overall athletics culture at Northwestern.”

The long list of athletes includes those who completed their studies at the university from 1954 to 2023. Notably, each sports department has at least 10 former players who have affixed their signatures. A good number of sports had over 40 former athletes’ signatures.

Pat Fitzgerald's lawsuit against Northwestern

The six-month investigation revealed that Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge of the hazing within the team. This initially led to a minimal punishment of a two-week suspension without pay. However, he was fired by the university following public backlash.

Fitzgerald subsequently disclosed that he had directed his agent and legal counsel to handle the circumstances arising from the termination of his contract. This is anticipated to precipitate a series of legal battles between him and the university in the forthcoming weeks and possibly months.

According to reports, Pat Fitzgerald is seeking to secure the remaining amount stipulated in his contract. It is reported that approximately $42 million remains on his existing agreement. He has notably hired the services of a highly regarded attorney from a reputable legal firm to oversee the proceedings.