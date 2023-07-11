Pat Fitzgerald made it known on Monday that he would contest the decision of Northwestern University to fire him as the head coach of the program. The long-term coach was fired by the university in the wake of a hazing scandal within the team.

The university initially suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay after the conclusion of a six-month investigation by an external law firm into the allegation. However, after a series of public backlashes, the university president, Michael Schill, reassessed his decision.

In a statement released by Pat Fitzgerald on Monday, he revealed he has instructed his agent and legal team to handle the situation following his dismissal. This is expected to lead to a series of legal battles between the coach and the school in the coming weeks.

"Given this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel, Dan Webb from Winston & Strawn LLP, to take necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law."

Notably, the coach has a top-notch attorney from a reputable legal firm to handle the case. This has led to speculation that Fitzgerald wants to claim the remaining figure on his contract. He reportedly has around $42 million left on his current deal.

Pat Fitzgerald's contract and a potential payoff saga

After a long period as the head coach of the Wildcats football team, Northwestern extended Pat Fitzgerald's contract for another 10 years in 2021. The 10-year deal he inked was reportedly worth a total of $57 million, which is an average of $5.7 million annually.

With an annual salary of $5.37 million before his dismissal, Fitzgerald was the 24th highest-paid coach in college football, standing just behind Texas' Steve Sarkisian. He, undoubtedly, deserves the pay after his decorated tenure at Northwestern.

It is yet unknown what compensation package Northwestern has in mind for Fitzgerald. However, considering the remaining length of his contract, it is believed that the institution won't be ready to pay him the full figure. This will create a significant financial burden for the school.

Nonetheless, it appears Pat Fitzgerald wants a big payoff after his unexpected ouster from the program. It is reported that he has around $42 million left on the deal he signed in 2021 and might be ready to claim it all after deciding to file a lawsuit.

The next few weeks will see the development of an intense legal battle between Pat Fitzgerald and the university. We wait to see whether the situation will be resolved amicably or result in an elongated court case.

