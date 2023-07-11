Is Pat Fitzgerald slapping Northwestern with a new lawsuit? Unexpected revoking of suspension and firing of the HC leads to a new controversy

The firing of Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald has created a firestorm on social media. The coach has been engulfed in a hazing scandal within his team after a former player detailed the allegations in the last quarter of 2022. Now, the matter has escalated to a potential lawsuit between the ex-coach and the university as there have been unprecedented developments in recent days.

The university had initially given Fitzgerald a two-week suspension without pay last week. However, after a series of public backlashes, the president of the university decided to reassess the decision. This eventually led to the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald.

New details emerging are giving firm indications that Fitzgerald might file a court case to contest the school's decision. In a statement released by the coach on Monday, he confirmed he has entrusted his agent and legal counsel to handle the situation.

Read President Schill’s message to the Northwestern community: Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald has been relieved of his duties effective immediately, President Michael Schill announced today.Read President Schill’s message to the Northwestern community: bit.ly/46KcJNK Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald has been relieved of his duties effective immediately, President Michael Schill announced today. Read President Schill’s message to the Northwestern community: bit.ly/46KcJNK https://t.co/3jI6gC5is8

Pat Fitzgerald affirms that he had no knowledge of the allegations

In the statement released by Pat Fitzgerald, he further affirmed what many of his players had opined on his knowledge of the scandal. He claimed he was not aware of any hazing incidents at any time within the Northwestern Wildcat football program's locker room.

He also noted in the statement that the six-month investigation conducted by Attorney Maggie Hickey reaffirmed his non-involvement in the situation. Pat Fitzgerald, therefore, expressed his surprise at the unilateral revocation of the initial suspension by the university.

"Attorney Maggie Hickey conducted a thorough investigation spanning several months into the allegations that led to my termination. Her investigation reaffirmed what I have always maintained – that I had no knowledge whatsoever any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program."

The school had earlier confirmed that the investigation conducted by the external law firm starting in January concluded there was no evidence the coaching staff had knowledge of it. However, it mentions that there were ample chances to have discovered the incident.

Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg Pat Fitzgerald’s full statement after being fired Monday. Last two paragraphs key Pat Fitzgerald’s full statement after being fired Monday. Last two paragraphs key ⬇️ https://t.co/KkFU2kRRBp

A potential court case between Fitzgerald and Northwestern

With the latest decision by Northwestern to fire Pat Fitzgerald, it marks the end of his decorated 17-year tenure as head coach of the program. However, the coach is not giving in, he has entrusted his team to take the necessary legal actions.

"Given this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel, Dan Webb from Winston & Strawn LLP, to take necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law"

This puts the football program on the brink of uncertainty as the upcoming season approaches. His legal actions might cause a significant delay in the appointment of a new substantive coach for the Wildcats, which further delays their preparation for the 2023 season.

