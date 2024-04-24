IN PHOTOS: 3 times Georgia TE Brock Bowers and GF Cameron Rose Newell dazzled on social media with heartwarming snaps

Brock Bowers has been dating Cameron Rose Newell, who is from Napa, California. She has been pursuing her education at the University of Tennessee since 2021 and previously attended Justin-Siena High School.

The two shared pictures from their prom date back in 2021 and have since won the hearts of their fans as an ideal couple. Cameron Rose has been seen cheering for her boyfriend from the stands and also on social media.

The two shared romantic snaps of each other on their social media accounts. Let’s look at the three best pictures of Brock Bowers with his lady love, Cameron Rose Newell.

#1 Brock Bowers and Cameron Rose Newell play dress up for a special prom night

Brock and Cameron wore their best outfits for a special prom night. Brock wore a crisp suit while his girlfriend was dressed in a Barbie pink dress that had a high slit on the leg.

#2: Rose Newell’s special post for Brock

The Georgia Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships in 2022. Georgia defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 game.

To celebrate her boyfriend’s achievement, Rose uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram that showed the couple posing after the game. The post also included children who wanted to click pictures with the TE.

#3: A fun time at a music festival

Brock and Cameron Rose attended the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in June 2022. The couple was dressed in colorful and vibrant outfits to enjoy themselves at the festival. Cameron also posed with her friends. The two looked like they had a fun time together.

Bowers is enjoying his college football offseason and will likely hear his name called on the opening night of the 2024 NFL selection. The Georgia Bulldogs tight end and his girlfriend are relaxing in Napa Valley before the draft begins.

Cameron Rose Newell, Brock Bowers, and their friends went to different wine-tasting locations.

Are you excited to see which team picks Brock Bowers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.