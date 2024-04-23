Brock Bowers heads to Napa Valley with girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell as TE braces himself for 2024 NFL Draft

Tight end Brock Bowers will likely hear his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft. Before that though, the former Georgia Bulldog is spending time with his girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell and others in Napa Valley.

Newell shared snapshots of their time in Napa Valley, a place they both call home. One of the first photos she shared was of the couple posing for a photo together while holding wine glasses.

Brock Bowers and his girlfriend Cameron in Napa Valley.

Cameron Rose Newell then shared a short video of a TikTok she posted, which shared highlights of their outing. The entire group took a party bus to different wine-tasting locations and the video even gave a glimpse of the tight end sampling a glass of wine.

Brock Bowers enjoying some time with friends before the NFL Draft.

Bowers and his friends and family enjoyed a day together while also enjoying everything that Napa Valley has to offer, including food and fun.

The perfect way to decompress and prepare for the NFL Draft beginning this Thursday.

2024 NFL Draft projection for Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is a two-time National Champion and two-time John Mackey Award winner. The 21-year-old was also named an All-American all three years at the University of Georgia. Although he missed three games in 2023 with an ankle injury, the tight end still made a tremendous impact for the Bulldogs on their road to winning their second consecutive title.

Bowers will now take his talents to the National Football League. NFL mock drafts expect Bowers to hear his name called early on Thursday night. NFL Analyst Tony Pauline doesn't expect the tight end to be selected later than the tenth pick, which currently belongs to the New York Jets.

Pauline also stated that the Jets along with the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans are all possible options as well. All the teams mentioned could use a dominant pass catcher, something Bowers proved he could be.

In three seasons at Georgia, he caught 175 passes for 2,538 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 19 rushes for 193 yards and five rushing touchdowns.