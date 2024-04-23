  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • NFL Draft 2024: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1?

NFL Draft 2024: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 23, 2024 14:20 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
NFL Draft 2024: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1?

All roads lead to the NFL Draft 2024, as teams are set to select new and exciting youngsters to add to their rosters. We will see teams trade up and down; some might even throw curve balls on the big day.

The Draft begins on day one at 8 p.m. ET on Apr. 25 in Detroit, marking the first time the city will host the Draft. The event will likely be headlined by offensive players dominating the first round and many franchises getting their quarterbacks of the future.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

2024 NFL Draft schedule

Here's a look at the schedule of the 2024 Draft:

  • April 25, 2024: 8 p.m. ET - Round 1
  • April 26, 2024: 7 p.m. ET - Rounds 2 and 3
  • April 27, 2024: Noon ET - Round 4 to 7

The Draft will be broadcast via ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. You can also live stream the event via the ESPN app and FuboTV.

The Draft is a three-day event and will see over 200 prospects hear their names called by NFL Commisioner Roger Goodell.

2024 NFL Draft order: Full list of teams picking in the first round

Here's a look at the current first-round draft order ahead of the big day:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the top 10 prospects in the upcoming Draft according to Tony Pauline's big board of the top prospects in the 2024 Draft class.


S/N



Player



Position



College



1



Marvin Harrison Jr



WR



Ohio State



2



Caleb Williams



QB



USC



3



Brock Bowers



TE



Georgia



4



Jayden Daniels



QB



LSU



5



Dallas Turner



EDGE



Alabama



6



Malik Nabers



WR



LSU



7



Drake Maye



QB



North Carolina



8



Rome Odunze



WR



Washington



9



Olumuyiwa Fashanu



OT



Penn State



10



Joe Alt



OT



Notre Dame


Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?