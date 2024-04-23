NFL Draft 2024: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1?

All roads lead to the NFL Draft 2024, as teams are set to select new and exciting youngsters to add to their rosters. We will see teams trade up and down; some might even throw curve balls on the big day.

The Draft begins on day one at 8 p.m. ET on Apr. 25 in Detroit, marking the first time the city will host the Draft. The event will likely be headlined by offensive players dominating the first round and many franchises getting their quarterbacks of the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

2024 NFL Draft schedule

Here's a look at the schedule of the 2024 Draft:

April 25, 2024: 8 p.m. ET - Round 1

April 26, 2024: 7 p.m. ET - Rounds 2 and 3

April 27, 2024: Noon ET - Round 4 to 7

The Draft will be broadcast via ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. You can also live stream the event via the ESPN app and FuboTV.

The Draft is a three-day event and will see over 200 prospects hear their names called by NFL Commisioner Roger Goodell.

2024 NFL Draft order: Full list of teams picking in the first round

Here's a look at the current first-round draft order ahead of the big day:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

Top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the top 10 prospects in the upcoming Draft according to Tony Pauline's big board of the top prospects in the 2024 Draft class.



S/N



Player



Position



College



1



Marvin Harrison Jr



WR



Ohio State



2



Caleb Williams



QB



USC



3



Brock Bowers



TE



Georgia



4



Jayden Daniels



QB



LSU



5



Dallas Turner



EDGE



Alabama



6



Malik Nabers



WR



LSU



7



Drake Maye



QB



North Carolina



8



Rome Odunze



WR



Washington



9



Olumuyiwa Fashanu



OT



Penn State



10



Joe Alt



OT



Notre Dame

