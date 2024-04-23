2024 NFL Draft insider notes: Inside Raiders' Jayden Daniels chase, Chargers' plans at #5 and Chiefs' strategy at #32

Talk of trades are heating up as we get closer to the draft, as are the players who may be involved in those trades.

Here’s the latest as well as which direction Andy Reid and the Chiefs may look to end the first round.

2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels an option for QB-needy Raiders

On Sunday, I mentioned that Jayden Daniels was the No. 1 target for Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

On Monday, a source told me Las Vegas is one of the places where Daniels would like to play. I mentioned the connection to the family Pierce has and don’t forget, both Daniels and Pierce were at Arizona State together under Herm Edwards.

2024 NFL Draft: What the Chargers could do at #5

With so much trade talk centering on the Patriots and Cardinals moving down, the Chargers seem to be the odd team out of the conversation.

Yet it’s no secret that the franchise would like to trade down and collect additional selections. But what would they do if that scenario doesn’t play out? I’m told that it will come down to a pair of players - receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (if available) and offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Harrison is a favorite of Jim Harbaugh, but the head coach also likes Alt, who would project to right tackle. People point to Joe Hortiz, the team’s new hire at general manager, who spent a quarter-century working for the Baltimore Ravens, a franchise that values offensive linemen, as pushing Harbaugh to lean Alt.

2024 NFL Draft: Who could trade up for Brock Bowers?

The lovefest over tight end Brock Bowers continues, as a majority of teams have the Georgia underclassman graded as the fifth or sixth player on their board.

The expectations are that Bowers will be selected by either the Chicago Bears with the ninth selection or the New York Jets at pick 10. This, of course, assumes he makes it that far.

Sources tell me there’s a real possibility a team trades from the middle part of Round 1 in front of the Jets to secure Bowers. Speculatively, I’d say look at the Titans or Falcons, or even the Bears themselves, being the target of the team that wants to move up for Bowers.

2024 NFL Draft: What NY Jets could do at #10 overall

I’m told the Jets have three players they really like with the 10th pick, and Bowers leads the group of players. Offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga is another one they like, as was initially reported by other sources at the Senior Bowl. I’m told Joe Douglas will be pounding the table for him on Day 1.

While many have mocked Troy Fautanu to the Jets at pick 10, I’m told medical red flags on the Washington offensive lineman’s knee have the Jets concerned. At this point, most inside the league don’t see the Jets selecting Fautanu.

Andy Reid leaning towards the BYU route

Over the past 48 hours, multiple sources told me it’s looking more and more as though Kansas City Chiefs will select offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia with the final pick on Thursday night. This assumes nothing crazy happens, such as a highly-rated player they don’t expect to be available falling into their laps.

They point to the fact that the Chiefs need an offensive tackle, and coach Andy Reid loves the BYU connection. Reid played for BYU then later got his start in coaching at the university.

More than anything else, I was privy to the fact Suamataia had a great visit with the Chiefs last month and impressed the organization during his time at the facility.

2024 NFL Draft: Concerns emerge over Nate Wiggins

On Sunday, I mentioned the status of Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is expected to be 100% for camp this summer after being diagnosed with a Jones fracture at the combine.

The short-term status of Nate Wiggins of Clemson, who’ll battle McKinstry to be the third cornerback selected, is fine, yet many doubt he has staying power in the NFL.

Wiggins’ slender build, instincts and ability to make plays with his back to the ball have all come under question. Several people tell me they believe Wiggins is a one-contract player who won’t make it at the next level.

I don’t necessarily agree with that opinion, but more than one team believes this.

