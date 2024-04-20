Tight end Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, showed her excitement ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, which will take place in Detroit from April 25 to April 27.

She reshared a video of Bowers that was uploaded by the Georgia Bulldogs on Instagram, showcasing his talent on the field. She added a caption that read:

"One week!!!"

Image Credit: Rose Newell's Instagram Story

Watch the video shared by Georgia below:

Newell is often seen passionately supporting Bowers, who is projected to be a top 10 pick in the draft with the New York Jets the favorites to land the tight end with the No. 10 pick. The two made their relationship public in May 2021 when they shared pictures of their prom night.

NFL analyst compares Brock Bowers to SF 49ers' George Kittle

After a successful collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, tight end Brock Bowers enters the 2024 NFL draft as one of the highest-ranked prospects. He is predicted to be a game-changer from day one due to his impressive playing style.

Even though tight ends are not typically viewed as top-tier positions, the most skilled players can significantly impact the team they play for. Bowers will likely join a group of such elite players.

NFL draft insider Matt Miller sees similarities between Bowers in his physique and abilities that make him more akin to San Francisco 49ers superstar tight end George Kittle.

Miller said:

"Brock Bowers is actually kind of undersized for his position. I think if you were going to make a comparison as a player, it would be George Kittle. He's somebody who almost operates as a slot receiver at times and gives you great run-after-catch power... He's not this transcendent athlete, he's just a really good football player."

Bowers' run-blocking skills have been talked about numerous times, and that is why it has earned him the comparison to Kittle, as the former Iowa Hawkeyes player is also known for his blocking abilities in the league:

"He is a bulldog that attacks the edge and can block in-line... As a blocker, he might be the strongest pound-for-pound tight end you'll find... You have an ultimate chess piece offensive weapon with All-Pro potential."

Do you think agree with Matt Miller? Do you think Brock Bowers will be a top 10 draft pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

