In Photos: 5 best Johnny Manziel tattoos and what they mean

Johnny Manziel's name rings a bell for many reasons. Johnny Football, the name is given by Texas A&M fans, made a grand entry into college football in the Aggies colors.

However, controversies on and off the field cut short his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel's body tattoos have recently generated a lot of interest. His tattoos are not just a piece of art; they speak a lot about his personality and interests. Let's take a look at 5 of Johnny Manziel's tattoos.

5. Right hand

One of Manziel's most symbolic tattoos is on his right arm. It features a crown and the Roman numerals "XII-VI-XCII." The numerals indicate Manziel's birthday. The 30-year-old former quarterback was born on Dec. 6, 1992.

4. Inner Forearm

Another tattoo that holds a deep meaning is the zipper pouch tattoo of social media logos and a Xanax bar on the right inner forearm.

Xanax is a drug known for treating anxiety. This tattoo might symbolize Manziel's distancing from social media. The toxic potential of social media is well talked about, and Manziel may have suffered anxiety from excessive social media use.

Manziel's tattoos are a representation of his personality

3. Proverbs 3:5-6

Across his chest, Manziel inscribed the popular Bible passage, Proverbs 3:5-6. The passage reads,

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your path.”

This tattoo reveals a side of Manziel most people don't know. Many may be surprised to learn that he's spiritually inclined or that he is a Christian.

Manziel's tattoos depict deep spiritual and personal meanings

2. Weed

On the side of his left hand, Manziel has a tiny weed plant inscribed along with the Roman numerals CDXX. These numerals in the common number system mean 420. The number is the universal code for marijuana among potheads.

Manziel's tattoos depict deep spiritual and personal meanings

1. Eye of Providence

Johnny Manziel portrays his spiritual side with the Eye of Providence or the All-Seeing Eye of God inscribed on the inner side of his mid-arm. This symbol is usually depicted with an eye surrounded by light rays and enclosed in a triangle. It symbolizes divine providence for all lives and the oneness of God.

A new Netflix documentary on Johnny Manziel will explore his career, struggles, and personal life.