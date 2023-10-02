In Photos: Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend in Boulder supporting Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime during Week 5 matchup

Deion Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend Brittany Faye was in Boulder to support Colorado on Saturday. She joined her boyfriend and Tracey Edmonds to watch the Buffaloes' Week 5 game against USC at the Folsom Field, showing her maximum support for Deion Sanders and his team.

The game, however, did not turn out in favor of Colorado with USC securing a 48-41 victory to maintain a perfect record for the season. Nonetheless, Brittany Faye cheered up the Buffaloes at Folsom Field throughout the game alongside her boyfriend and Edmonds.

Brittany Faye attended the game in a white Colorado jersey. She notably shared lots of photos of her experience in Boulder on her Instagram story, showcasing the fun time she had supporting Colorado.

Bearing the same name as his father, Deion Jr. is Coach Prime’s first son. The former SMU wide receiver currently operates a YouTube channel called "Well Off Media" with almost 350,000 subscribers, offering fans an inside look at the Buffaloes program and featuring content about his renowned father as well.

Like her boyfriend, Brittany Faye is also a YouTuber and runs a channel called “Thee Brittany Faye,” where she provides insight into her personal life. The channel currently has over 5,000 subscribers.

A celebrity-packed game in Boulder

The influence of Deion Sanders continued to play out on Saturday when Colorado hosted the defending Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, and the No. 8 USC team for an intense Pac-12 showdown. The match was witnessed by a good number of celebrities in Boulder.

Sanders has injected fresh vitality into Colorado's football program since he was hired in December 2022. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is attracting not only fans but also celebrities to the Buffaloes' home games in Boulder and the USC game wasn’t any different.

Some celebrities that were sighted during the game between Colorado and USC include Terrell Owens, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, C.C. Sabathia, DaBaby, Symba, Kordell Stewart and Michael Irvin.

What's next for Deion Sanders and Colorado?

Colorado has suffered two consecutive losses against its Pac-12 rivals after their brilliant start to the season. The Buffaloes won their first three games of the season, staging an upset against TCU and subsequently securing a win against long-time rivals Nebraska and Colorado State.

However, with the losses against Oregon and USC, there seem to be suggestions that the Buffaloes have lost momentum. Nonetheless, Deion Sanders and his team have a chance at redemption in Week 6 when they face Arizona State in another Pac-12 game.

The Sun Devils are currently on a 1-4 record and this presents a good chance for the Buffaloes to get their season back on track. A win will elevate the team further and renew the rebuilding momentum under Coach Prime following a 1-11 season in 2022.