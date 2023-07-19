In Photos: Hugh Freeze and his Auburn Tigers' dapper looks at the SEC Media Days 2023 draw crazy reactions from the football world

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was spotted looking dapper with three of the Tigers' players for the SEC Media Days. The Tigers were the third team to have their session on the Day 2 of the event at the Grand Hyatt on Tuesday.

In the photo released by the Auburn Tigers' Twitter account, the coach was seen with tight end Luke Deal, linebacker Elijah McAllister and offensive lineman Cameron Stutts beside a jet. The four-member contingent for the media days were all dressed in suits as they flew to Nashville, Tennessee.

The tweet captioned "Suited up for #SECMD23" has sent Auburn fans into a frenzy on the social network. A lot of fans reacted to the post with many others reposting the picture. This further created a positive atmosphere as the Tigers approach the new season.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the post on the Auburn Tigers' Twitter page.

Hugh Freeze's rare return to the SEC

Making a return to coach a Southeastern Conference team after being previously fired by another is a rare occurrence. However, Hugh Freeze is back in the conference with the Auburn Tigers and has the responsibility of bringing the program back to its feet.

Hiring Freeze is a bit of a gamble for Auburn. He has a history of success, but he also has a history of making some questionable decisions. He was fired by Ole Miss in 2017 for violating NCAA rules, and he was also investigated by the NCAA while he was at Liberty.

However, Auburn is hoping that Freeze can put his past behind him and lead the Tigers back to national prominence. The Tigers have had a losing season in the last two outings and will hope to bounce back under the guidance of Freeze.

Auburn preparation for the new season

Since his hiring, Hugh Freeze has been working hard alongside his coaching staff to ensure a smooth transition. The spring practice showcased the work that has been done so far and made it evident that the team needed to make improvements in many areas.

Since assuming the role at Auburn, Freeze has consistently maintained transparency regarding the challenges that emerge in introducing new systems on both offense and defense. However, he believes everything will be in place before the commencement of the season.

There is still uncertainty on who starts at quarterback in the upcoming season between incumbent Robby Ashford and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. Nonetheless, Tigers fans are anticipating a resurgence in 2023.

