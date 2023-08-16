In Photos: Mississippi State football uniforms for 2023 have fans drooling over the new dapper looks: "Keep it forever"

Mississippi State released a new special edition uniform for the upcoming season, and football fans simply could not get enough of the sleek, maroon beauties.

The uniform is a throwback version commemorating the 25th anniversary of the one worn by the 1998 MSU team. That team unexpectedly won the Southeastern Conference West Division title.

Coach Jackie Sherill led MSU to its only SEC division title in its relatively humble history. This was followed up by a Peach Bowl win against Clemson in 1999.

The logo on the uniforms is an interlocking MSU logo that was used between 1996-2003. The maroon jerseys and helmets and white pants have made a good impression on fans.

On Twitter, the views were highly complimentary of the sleek color-coordinated look provided by Adidas.

The Zach Arnett revolution in Mississippi

Only Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is younger than Zach Arnett among Power Five coaches, and he has begun his own revolution at Mississippi State. Immediately after the defensive coordinator had been promoted, his words shocked the football fans.

“I feel guilty talking about my coaching history,” Arnett said. “To really only work in two places and to now be a head coach, I have guilt over it.”

Arnett started at the bottom of the pile as part of Rocky Long's defensive team at San Diego State for nine long years. He then moved to Mississippi State, where he was the late coach, Mike Leach's defensive coordinator.

Arnett was twice nominated for the Broyles Award, which honors the nation's top assistant coach. When Mike Leach died in December, Arnett succeeded him.

Granted, he got his fair share of advice from his boss, Mike Leach, helping him to make the transition to head coach much easier. Arnett didn't mince his words when talking about his mentor.

“Simply put, I look at it as a blessing,” Arnett said. “I got to spend three years under, in my opinion, a unanimous, first-ballot Hall of Famer. I mean, his fingerprints and impact on the game of football are evident throughout particularly offensive play in modern football.”

Arnett played as a linebacker in New Mexico, but his talents were more prominent in baseball. He only joined the football program due to an open, full-scholarship position.

He led Mississippi State to a ReliaQuest Bowl win against Illinois with barely any preparation after being thrust into the job with a four-year, $12 million contract.

Zach Arnett's next challenge is to get Mississippi State another winning record in the SEC.