In Photos: NFL bound Michael Penix Jr. and GF Olivia Carter share heartwarming date night snippets ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Michael Penix Jr. is just under two weeks away from featuring in the 2024 NFL Draft. He will be going to Detroit on the back of a college career that includes the past season’s national title run with the Washington Huskies. But before going to the draft, the QB decided to take his girlfriend Olivia Carter on a heartwarming date.

Carter took to Instagram to share snippets of the romantic date with college football fans. The snaps showed the close bond that the couple shares between them. Penix could also be seen giving his lady love a peck on her cheeks.

Here are some snaps that Olivia Carter shared on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of her ‘date night’ with the former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia Carter during date night.

She also shared a photo showing off the black dress she chose for the occasion.

Penix and Carter posing for a mirror selfie.

“Crazy in love with my Bestie Baby,” she wrote in one of the many stories from the night.

Olivia's message to the world.

Penix won the Pac-12 title with the Huskies in the season that concluded a few months ago. The Huskies were selected for the College Football Playoffs and their QB was shortlisted for the Heisman.

While Jayden Daniels won the honor in the end, Penix led Washington to a win in the CFP semifinal against the Texas Longhorns. But the juggernaut was halted by Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines who won the national championship at their expense. It did make the 23-year-old a top prospect for the draft.

Olivia Carter gushed over Michael Penix Jr.’s performance at the Draft Combine

Michael Penix Jr. took part in the 2024 Draft Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in March. He put up a good performance for all the scouts and franchise representatives who had come to see the prospects. His girlfriend Olivia Carter expressed her love for the QB’s showing on the field in the run-up to the upcoming draft.

Carter reshared a post containing the snaps of Penix’s performance in the Combine and added two heart emojis.

While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye opted out of the drills, Penix ended up impressing with his range of throws. He might be picked late in the first round or early in the second. While this year's draft class has a lot of QB talent, Michael Penix Jr. has proven a lot at the college level.

