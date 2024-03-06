Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter backs former Washington QB's stellar performance during NFL Combine 2024

The girlfriend of Michael Penix Jr., Olivia Carter, proudly supported the former Washington quarterback's performance at the 2024 NFL Combine. Carter took to her Instagram story, posting a photo of Penix and cherishing the former Huskies signal caller.

“❤️❤️,” captioned Olivia.

Screenshot via Instagram

Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards (4,903) during the 2023 college football season. Relied on for his accuracy in Washington's Air Raid system, Penix exhibits NFL-caliber skills with impressive distance and velocity on various throws, especially outside the numbers.

However, there is scope for improvement for the 23-year-old, such as less natural assault in the intermediate middle of the field and a tendency to rely too heavily on power, which affects his ball placement accuracy.

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the quarterback market is filled with exciting prospects. While USC's Caleb Williams takes center stage as a premier playmaker, other notable names like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix are also in the mix.

Olivia Carter hails Michael Penix Jr. during the NFL Combine

The former Huskies athlete stole the spotlight at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, emerging as one of the standout quarterbacks of the day. The 2023 Heisman finalist demonstrated his skills, impressing teams and garnering positive attention.

However, beyond his on-field success, Penix Jr. captured hearts with a sweet gesture over the weekend. He sent a bouquet of red roses to his girlfriend, Olivia Carter, who shared the incident on Instagram while expressing her love.

"awwwwwww, you are the absolute best."

"How do you think about me on one of the biggest weekends of your life. I love you so much"

Screenshot via Instagram

Penix Jr. had an outstanding CFB career, finishing as the runner-up in the 2023 Heisman Trophy race.

The NFL Scouting Combine further proved his status as a promising prospect, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting that teams were impressed with Penix's attitude and labeling him a "stud."

