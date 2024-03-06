Is Michael Penix Jr a potential No. 1 draft pick above Caleb Williams? Looking at contenders for the top spot 

The discussion for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been more open than what we have seen in the last few years. While Caleb Williams has been projected to be the first name called when the draft officially begins, there has been some conversations surrounding the possibility that we might see someone else instead.

One potential name that could supplant him is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He had an excellent season with the Washington Huskies, going 363-of-555 (65.4 completion percentage) for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Michael Penix Jr. has shown the ability to dominate with his throwing progression and ability. During the NFL Combine last week, one anonymous NFC executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated how exciting it is to watch him throw the ball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Penix stood out from the group. Easy, natural thrower. Smooth and the ball comes off his hand explosively, but it's catchable. And he was accurate in that setting." h/t Bleacher Report

On the other hand, while he may be a viable option for the top selection, there are also some question marks when we assume that the Chicago Bears will select him at the top of the draft.

While Michael Penix Jr. is likely going to be a top pick in the NFL draft, the length of his college career and his history in Indiana could make teams hesitant on him. Every player has some drawbacks and his may see him stopped from being the number one selection.

If not Michael Penix Jr., who else can be the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

Besides Michael Penix Jr., there are a few other options as well for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Wiliams is expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears. However, they might opt for quarterback Drake Maye should they be ready to pass on Williams.

The Bears may also decide they want to keep Justin Fields. In that case, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be a massive selection for the team.

Also Read: 2024 NFL scouting combine: 14 college football QBs get invited to Pro Football's annual meet ft. Jayden Daniels, Sam Hartman and more

Poll : Which quarterback will have the better NFL career? Caleb Williams Michael Penix Jr 0 votes View Discussion