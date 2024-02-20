IN PHOTOS: Former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and GF Olivia Carter spend love-filled vacation in Disneyland during CFB offseason

Michael Penix Jr. and his girlfriend, Olivia Carter, took a trip to Disneyland, California. Carter documented the love-filled vacation and shared snippets of it with fans on social media.

The former Washington Huskies quarterback and his girlfriend enjoyed their time at the famous theme park and were seen sharing a heartwarming moment during the trip.

The first snap showed the busy streets inside the theme park, bustling with life and adventure. The second one showed Penix enjoying himself with Spider-Man goggles. The last two showcased the romantic bond that the couple shares with each other.

Olivia Carter is documenting the vacation.

Penix is a Spider-Man accessory.

The love bond between the couple.

A heartfelt moment between the couple.

The couple has been dating for quite a while. Carter cheered for him when he dominated the field and was there for him in times of setbacks.

Penix had a solid season with the Huskies in 2023 and is now preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. In the just-concluded year, he almost pulled a double of the national championship title and the Heisman trophy. While he couldn't win both at the last hurdle, he left quite an impression.

Michael Penix Jr.: The Seattle Sports Commission’s Sportsperson of the Year

Michael Penix Jr. recently won the Sportsperson of the Year award, given out by the Seattle Sports Commission. In a ceremony held at the Westin in Seattle, Washington, the Huskies star held off stiff challenges from sports stars of various professional teams from the region.

The other nominees were Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Penix’s teammate at the Washington football program, wide receiver Rome Odunze.

His girlfriend Olivia Carter couldn't control her excitement and used wordplay on a famous video game slogan to express her emotions. The QB led the Huskies to the national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, losing out to them in a hard-fought game.

His draft stock might have taken a hit due to the loss but he is hoping to be called up as early as possible during the draft in April.

