IN PHOTOS: Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter rejoices as $1.5 million NIL-valued Washington QB gets honored with Sports Star of the Year award

Michael Penix Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, took to Instagram to share her happiness about the former Washington quarterback being named Seattle Sports Star of the Year. Carter also shared a snap with her boyfriend and the trophy he won on Thursday night at the 89th Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards. Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd was named women's Sports Star.

Penix led the Huskies to the national championship game in the 2023 season, his last in college football. He will now be headed to the NFL to live his pro football dream. With just a few months to the draft, he was honored for his fabulous performance on the field.

Here is what Michael Penix’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, said about the former Washington Huskies quarterback winning the Star of the Year award.

“Winna winna chicken dinna,” Carter wrote while posing with Penix and the award.

Olivia Carter's IG story after Penix won the award.

The caption was a play on the famous words that pop up after a gamer wins in a game called PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds). The couple hit a playful pose with the award, totally happy with the win.

The award was presented by the Seattle Sports Commission at Westin, Seattle. The Huskies signal-caller won by pipping the Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Penix’s teammate, wide receiver Rome Odunze.

With an On3 NIL valuation of $1.5 million, the QB put up mind-blowing numbers in his stint with the Huskies and came close to winning the national title and the 2023 Heisman Trophy in his final year. Here is a look at his numbers and draft stock.

A look at Michael Penix Jr.’s stint with the UW Huskies

Michael Penix Jr. switched to the Huskies in 2022 after spending four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers. He immediately became a star with the team, throwing for a whopping 4,641 passing yards and scoring 31 passing touchdowns. But that wasn't the best as it was yet to come. The star QB bettered himself even more in the 2023 season.

Penix threw for an NCAA-best 4,903 passing yards for the team in the 2023 season and scored 36 passing touchdowns, the third-best of the year. He led the team to the Pac-12 title and got himself nominated for the Heisman Trophy, as the Huskies were ranked No. 2 and earned a place in the playoffs.

While he didn't win the Heisman, the quarterback starred to lead his team to a win in the Sugar Bowl to book a place in the national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines. The Huskies fell short in the summit clash, but Penix’s draft stock puts him as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

