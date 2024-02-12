PHOTO: Former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. shares love-filled snap with GF Olivia Carter ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024

The former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took to Instagram to share a love-filled snap with girlfriend Olivia Carter. The image was originally shared by Carter, who also had a lovely message for Penix.

The QB ended the 2023 season as the national and Heisman trophy runner-up, cementing his position as a top prospect for the NFL draft.

Here is the snap that the former Huskies QB shared just days before Valentine's Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Penix and Carter's snap before Valentine's Day.

Carter shared the same picture on Instagram and called the NFL-bound star her world.

The couple regularly share snippets of their love life with the fans. Carter has been with Penix through his highs and lows, something the QB thanked her for in a birthday post. She was his support when he lost the national championship against the Michigan Wolverines last month.

Also read: Former Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. spoils GF Olivia Carter with flowers and a love note - “I love you with all of me baby”

Olivia Carter's uplifting message for Michael Penix Jr. on missing out on the Heisman

Olivia Carter shared a word of support for Michael Penix Jr. when he missed out on the 2023 Heisman trophy. The Huskies quarterback finished behind Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers in the voting for the coveted award. Carter shared a snap with her boyfriend with a soothing message for him.

"Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve baby,” she wrote.

Carter's message for her boyfriend after the Heisman ceremony.

Penix led the Huskies to the national championship game after claiming the Pac-12 title and overcoming the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. Although the Huskies couldn't get past Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines in the final battle, the QB established himself as one to look out for in the upcoming draft.

Who will land the former Husky in the NFL draft? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. shares serene view from trip to Las Vegas, days after declaring for NFL draft 2024