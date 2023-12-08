Washington Huskies maverick quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had a phenomenal season, reflected in being one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The last few weeks have been nothing but positive for him including winning the Pac-12 championship by beating rivals Oregon and landing in the College Football Playoff.

Outside of the gridiron, Penix showed his sensitive side when he penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend and posted it on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Happy birthday to my ride or die!!! I appreciate you for always being there for me through the ups and downs and always keeping a smile on my face even in hard times. I'm blessed to be a part of your life and to be in the presence of your beauty inside and out. I love you and enjoy your day."

The final Heisman push for Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has had a fantastic season, and it was rewarded with being among the final four finalists for the coveted prize.

He threw for 4,218 yards resulting in 33 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on a 65.9% completion to rank highly among the best college football quarterbacks.

Giant sportswear apparel provider Adidas threw its remarkable weight behind Michael Penix Jr. when it made him the first college football student-athlete offered an NIL deal and followed it up with a Heisman campaign labeled #Penix4Heisman.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Penix stayed grounded regardless of the adulation that he has been getting and the honor of being part of a select few players to become finalists.

“All honesty, I really don’t pay attention to it too much,” Penix said. “When I see it, I wish I didn’t see it. I just want to make sure I’m focusing on the right things and that’s obviously winning with this football team, you know.”

After winning another close game against the Oregon Ducks, this time in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer turned his attention to campaigning for his QB to win the Heisman.

“First of all, he’s 13-0. He’s won every game,” DeBoer said. “The greatest moments is when the greatest players have to rise and step up, right? He did it again the other night.

"When it comes from your quarterback who you have all the trust in the world in … man, it just doesn’t get any better than that. So, the statistics are one thing. The wins are another."

The fact that Michael Penix Jr. beat favorite Bo Nix twice during the season and was the only finalist to win their respective conference unbeaten should give his bid for the Heisman a bit of heft.