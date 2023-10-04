Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is not only making waves on the gridiron, but off of it, he is making history as well.

The talented quarterback became the first college football athlete, alongside wide receiver and teammate Rome Odunze, to get offered an endorsement deal by apparel manufacturer Adidas.

Penix released a statement after the announcement by Adidas.

"I couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with the Adidas family," said Penix Jr. "I’ve been in the three stripes my entire college career and their support has meant a lot to me.

"I’m excited about this unique opportunity to help further the brand and I’m appreciative of their investment in my university, my teammates, and myself. Adidas has shown that they’re committed to student-athletes across the country and I’m thankful to be a part of their commitment.”

Michael Penix Jr. has a NIL valuation of $1.2 million, according to On3, which puts him at No. 11 overall on the NIL 100 list, and the latest Adidas deal had fans hyping his potential draft pick position.

"Well we know he’s top 5," one CFB fan wrote.

Michael Penix getting the superstar treatment

With the steady signal-caller Michael Penix at the helm, the Huskies have started the season brilliantly and are ranked No. 7 on the AP poll with a flawless 5-0 record.

Michael Penix has accumulated 1,999 passing yards, resulting in 16 touchdowns.

After the game against Arizona, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was full of praise for his Heisman-chasing QB.

"He’s not this guy that’s all about himself. He’s a team-first person and player in our football program, and he’s been that way since day one. He’s easy to root for, not just externally but from the inside," DeBoer said.

"The guys all believe in him and they want him to have these opportunities, these awards, these moments. They’re happy for him. He’s doing the work. He’s not an ego guy. He does all the right things. And our guys love his performance on the football field."

Penix is getting the superstar treatment, and nowhere is it more evident than in offensive tackle Troy Fautanu's attitude when it comes to opponents tackling his quarterback.

"Personally, I'm unhappy with some of my games because anytime anyone gets near No. 9 (Penix), I take it personal," Fautanu said. "That's happened a couple times here, a couple plays throughout the season. I've just got to continue on keep on getting better and make sure no one even sniffs the guy."

Michael Penix will get to show his Heisman credentials when he comes up against fellow Heisman hopeful Oregon's Bo Nix.