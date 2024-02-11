WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. shares serene view from trip to Las Vegas, days after declaring for NFL draft 2024

Michael Penix Jr. was highly successful with the Washington Huskies in the 2023 season. After winning the Pac-12 championship, he led the team to the College Football Playoff and the national championship game. While he couldn't win the national title with the Huskies, his performance helped him boost his NFL draft.

Days after declaring for the 2024 draft, Penix took a trip to Las Vegas and posted a serene view of the city, which will host the Super Bowl on Sunday. Penix’s dream of a Vince Lombardi Trophy might still be some time away, but he wouldn't miss watching the NFL's biggest showdown he aspires to be in after the draft.

Here is the view of the Las Vegas Strip shared by former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, days ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII clash in the city:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will be up against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl clash on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. While the Chiefs will try to win the Super Bowl for the third time in the last five years, the Niners will be looking for their first title since 1994. The world will have its eyes on Las Vegas for the game, and so will Penix.

The former Washington quarterback was a Heisman Trophy finalist for the 2023 season. But he lost out narrowly to Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers. How high will he be able to be drafted in the upcoming draft in Detroit in a couple of months?

Also read: Top 2024 NFL draft prospect Michael Penix Jr names his former coach to win National championship as Alabama undergoes major revamp

Michael Penix Jr. projection ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

Michael Penix has established himself as an elite quarterback at the collegiate level. The star took his team to the national championship game against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in his final season with the Huskies. Though he couldn't lead them to a win in the all-important matchup, nobody can deny his ability as a signal caller.

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If he had won the national title for the Huskies, he would have been a sure-shot first-round pick. But a defeat at that level might push him to the draft's second day. This isn't to say he wouldn't get the call in the first round. But his injury concerns, as well as his age, might be a disadvantage for the quarterback.

Also read: WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. bluntly shrugs off Kalen DeBoer’s hands in awkward video at Senior Bowl after coach lands $100M HC job with Alabama

How high will the quarterback go in the upcoming draft? Do share your thoughts in the comments.