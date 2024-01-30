Top 2024 NFL draft prospect Michael Penix Jr names his former coach to win National championship as Alabama undergoes major revamp

2024 top NFL draft prospect Michael Penix Jr completed his collegiate career with an impressive final-season performance for the Huskies under former HC Kalen DeBoer. Penix went on to compile 4,903 passing yards and 36 TD passes in 2023 and finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Now, with Kalen DeBoer named as Nick Saban's successor in Tuscaloosa, Penix Jr. has come forward to extend his support for his former coach's new endeavor.

During a recent interview with WNSP, the former Huskies QB heaped praise on DeBoer and believes that he will achieve great things with the Crimson Tide.

"He's gonna push the guys extremely hard. He's gonna make sure every player is 100% prepared come game day and man and especially on the offensive side of the ball, man, they're gonna light it up. The offense that he installs, it's amazing. It's a lot of pushing the ball down the field but obviously being smart with it and the timings of the plays, it's perfect."

Michael Penix Jr. also went on to state that he was confident DeBoer would win a national championship with Alabama during the first three years of his tenure.

The pressure is real on DeBoer to build on the legacy that Nick Saban established during his 17-season tenure. But if he can showcase the same capabilities as he did during his two-season stint with Washington, then there is a chance that he will become Saban's rightful successor.

Michael Penix Jr has some words of wisdom for Alabama quarterbacks

As the former Huskies QB prepares for his transition into the NFL, he has some words of wisdom for Crimson Tide quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack for their debut campaign under Kalen DeBoer.

While talking to Tuscaloosa news, Michael Penix Jr. advised the quarterbacks to have some faith in DeBoer and Ryan Grubb and believe in the process. Grubb was the OC for the Huskies during Penix's college career before joining DeBoer as Alabama's new OC.

"Just buy in and lock into the details and trust them. They're going to put you in situations to be successful, but you've got to trust them. That's the biggest thing", Penix said.

It will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer can live up to the expectations of fans and his former players in Tuscaloosa.

