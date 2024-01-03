Michael Penix Jr. landing spots: 5 best NFL fits for Washington QB

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has risen on draft boards throughout the 2023 season, and with his team reaching the final of the College Football Playoff, all eyes will be on him at the highest stake.

Unlike regular bowl games, Michael Penix Jr. is focused on the Playoff final, but this will be his last college football game. He will be a highly-debated NFL draft prospect, and while he's not at Caleb Williams or Drake Maye's level, he can still develop into an interesting passer.

Check out some teams who could be looking to acquire Michael Penix Jr. services - consider that he's not ready to be an NFL starter quarterback from day one, and this changes totally the array of teams who might be interested in him:

5 teams who could draft Michael Penix Jr.

#1 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders are trying to develop Sam Howell, but new regimes always think about new quarterbacks - especially when the new regime also involves new ownership. If they do hit the reset button and let Howell search for greener pastures, then Michael Penix Jr. becomes a plausible option, especially as he'll be within their range.

#2 - New York Giants

The Giants won a few games this season and played themselves out of the Williams/Maye sweepstakes - and probably out of Jaylen Daniels' range as well. If they go after Michael Penix Jr., they could let him develop as they ride out Daniel Jones' contract before releasing the veteran after the 2024 season. He would make an exciting pick for the franchise.

#3 - New York Jets

Just like the other New York team, what if you get the Washington prospect and let him develop for a year? Imagine if he's learning from Aaron Rodgers before taking over from the veteran in 2025. Stable quarterback play for over a decade would be on the way.

#4 - New Orleans Saints

Even though Derek Carr's contract runs for two more seasons, they could be looking at a cheaper option for the future after a disappointing 2023. They could let the Washington product develop while using Carr for one more year, before releasing him to open up cap space and for less dead cap in 2025.

#5 - Denver Broncos

At this point, it's more than fair to assume that Russell Wilson will be looking for a new team in 2024. For that reason, and considering how cap-strapped the Broncos are for the next year, looking for a cheap quarterback option to develop while you clean your financials would be the way to go. With all top quarterbacks out of the range, Penix Jr. could fall to the Broncos.