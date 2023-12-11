Michael Penix Jr. narrowly missed out on the Heisman Trophy this year. The Washington Huskies QB finished second behind eventual winner Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers. But that didn't stop Penix Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, from penning down a heartfelt note for her love.

Carter took to social media to affirm her love for Penix Jr. and congratulate him on all he has accomplished. She also urged the Huskies QB to go get all he deserves.

Here is what Michael Penix Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, had to say to the Washington Huskies star in her message for him.

“I want to start by saying I love you Michael. You are so talented, so gracious and so deserving of all that Jesus blessed you with. I am so proud of you. I am proud to be your girlfriend. You are truly one of a kind. I’ve never met someone as incredible as you and I am thankful God led us together."

"Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve baby,” Carter wrote while sharing a picture of them together on her Instagram story.

Penix Jr. was the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy after an unbeaten season and a Pac-12 title. But the honor eventually went to LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels, with Penix Jr. finishing a close second. The other two players in contention were Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Heisman runner-up is still in contention for the national championship title, with the No. 2 Huskies.

A heartfelt gesture from Michael Penix Jr. at the Heisman ceremony

Not only does Michael Penix Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Carter make touching gestures, but so do the Huskies. On Saturday, one such gesture was on show at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The quarterback wanted to share the spotlight that came with being a finalist for the prized award with those who helped him get there.

The 2023 FBS passing yardage leader wore a special suit to the Heisman ceremony. That suit had the names of all his teammates and coaches engraved on the inside of the jacket. That was Michael Penix Jr.’s way of highlighting that he couldn't have achieved what he did this season without help.

The Huskies finished with a 12-0 overall record in the regular season and lifted the Pac-12 title, beating fellow Heisman contender Bo Nix and the Ducks. The No. 2 team in the country will face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl, the playoff semifinal, on January 1, 2024.