Michael Penix Jr. is one step away from winning the Heisman trophy and could be the 2023 winner on Saturday. But even before that, he has won the hearts of the CFB world through an incredible gesture. He wore a special custom-made suit for the ceremony that has been applauded by fans all over social media.

Penix Jr. put up an incredible show this season, leading led to the Washington Huskies winning the Pac-12 title and a place in the college football playoffs. His mind-boggling numbers earned him a spot on the Heisman finalists list for the year. But he didn't forget to thank the people who helped him reach the pinnacle of his potential this season on the big day.

Here is Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies sporting a custom-made purple suit with the names of all his teammates and coaches engraved inside his jacket.

The college football world loved the gesture from the Heisman finalist. The fans applauded him for his tribute to his coaches and teammates even as he got the limelight. This fan has applauded the class shown by the Huskies QB.

Another fan thought Penix Jr.’s gesture at the Heisman ceremony was really cool.

This fan termed the quarterback as the kindest young man.

Another fan backed him to win the Heisman on Saturday.

Even a Bo Nix fan has melted due to the gesture by the Huskies QB.

This fan is in awe of the leadership shown by Michael Penix Jr. through the gesture.

Another fan loves it and even had a suggestion to make it more cool.

This fan thought it was something different at first.

Penix Jr. is competing for the most coveted college football award of the year with some other incredible names. The list includes the Oregon Ducks' QB Bo Nix, the LSU Tigers' signal-caller Jayden Daniels and the Ohio State Buckeyes' star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. eyeing a national title to cap off a mind-boggling season

Michael Penix Jr. put up some incredible numbers this season to guide his team to an unbeaten 12-0 overall record. He then won the Pac-12 Championship Game against fellow Heisman finalist Bo Nix, beating the Ducks in a close encounter. And the Huskies got the No.2 spot in the College Football Playoffs, setting up a semi-final clash with the Texas Longhorns.

The senior QB threw an incredible 4,213 passing yards, the highest in the 2023 season. He also threw 33 passing touchdowns and the opposing defenses intercepted nine of his passes. Will he lift the coveted Heisman trophy on Saturday?